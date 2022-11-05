Carl B. Singleton Jr.
Funeral services with Military Honors for Carl B. Singleton Jr., 79, will be held Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Monty Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Singleton passed away Nov. 4 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Sept. 15, 1943 in Conway, he was the son of the late Carl Burns Singleton Sr. and Eula V. Hardee Singleton. Mr. Singleton attended The Sanctuary Church in Conway and was a member of the Conway Masonic Lodge and Omar Shrine Club.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he was a frontline gunner.
Prior to retirement, he was employed with Santee Cooper for 38 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Singleton was predeceased by a son, Tracy Scott Singleton; and a grandson, William Scott Johns.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce Johnson Singleton of Conway; two daughters, Kimberly Noel Singleton and Kimberly Renee Medlin of Conway; two sons, Marty Pridgen of Loris and Ronnie Medlin Jr. of Conway; eight grandchildren, Nicholas McDowell, Ben Johns, Joshua Johns, Kistell Carter, Cayden Medlin, Bryson Medlin, Cali Meade and Juliet Pridgen; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Deryl Singleton of Conway.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
