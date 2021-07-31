Carey M. Woodle
Graveside services for Carey M. Woodle, 59, will be held Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Herrington officiating.
Mr. Woodle, husband of Paula Wise Woodle, passed away July 30 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
Born Feb. 27, 1962, he was a son of Bobbie Jean Roberts Woodle and the late William Carey Woodle. Mr. Woodle was a loving husband, son, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time laughing, smiling and having fun with his family and friends. He was employed with Conbraco Industries for more than thirty-five years, and he was a mustang enthusiast.
In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Woodle is survived by his daughter, Stormy Howard and her husband Dylan; and two grandchildren, Arla Grace Howard and Arabella Rose Howard.
Visitation will be held following the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorials can be made in Mr. Woodle’s memory to Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road Aynor 29511. Please remember to follow all CDC social distancing and mask guidelines. Sign an online guest book at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor, SC 29511 is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
