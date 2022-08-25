Capt. Donald H. Hicks
Capt. Donald H. Hicks, 92, widower of Marion Jean Hicks, passed away Aug. 23 in Anderson Oaks Assisted Living with his loving family by his side.
Donald was born in Medford, Mass., a son of the late Anna La Pointe and Howard Henry Hicks. He was a graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in civil engineering. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.
Surviving are his children, Donna Satrazemis of Wilmington, N.C., Gary Wayne Hicks (Cynthia) of Ocala Fla., and Terri H. Alford (Francis) of Conway; grandchildren, Lori Moore (Brian), Stephen Satrazemis (Kelly), Joshua H. Alford (Jenny), Aubree Forsthe (Patrick); six great-grandchildren; a brother Dr. Philip Hicks of Beverly Hills, Fla.; two sisters, June Bartnovsky of Hawthorne, Fla., and Carol Colarusso of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and a special friend, James.
The family would like to express its sincere thanks for the love and care given to their father by the staff of Anderson Oaks and Agape Hospice
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Anderson Oaks Assisted Living, 997 S.C. 90, Conway, SC 29526 or Agape Hospice, 2320 U.S. 378, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.