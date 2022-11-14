Cameron Carmichael
A memorial service for Cameron Carmichael, 33, will be held Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor with the Rev. Rawlin Booth officiating.
Mr. Carmichael, 33, passed away Nov. 12.
He was a loving father and partner, son, grandson, cousin and friend. He was loyal and steadfast in his friendships and relationships, patient and considerate of all. His friendships were life-long.
He retained childhood friendships and kept in touch with many in diverse places. He was a discreet listener to many heartfelt discussions and carefully maintained confidentiality. He did not gossip or do character assassination.
A secret told was a secret kept. He was a longtime Gamecock fan and followed Gamecocks sports with dedication. He leaves behind a significant other and a precocious almost 3-year old daughter, who is a near look-alike.
He will be missed and mourned by many.
Cameron is survived by his significant other, Taylor Rowe; daughter, Kennedy Cameron Carmichael; parents, Herb and Martha Carmichael; grandparents, Saundra Carmichael and Dan Page; and stepgrandmother, Doris Page.
He was predeceased by grandparents, Herbert Carmichael and Mildred Page; a special aunt, Sherry Page; and cousin, Chance Mishoe.
Johnson’s Funeral Home of Aynor is serving the family.
