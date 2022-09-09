Cameron Brett Williams
BRITTON’S NECK-A graveside service for Cameron Brett Williams, 31, will be held Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. in Britton’s Neck Cemetery on Bay Road.
Cameron passed away unexpectedly Sept. 6.
Born Sept. 22, 1990 in Conway, he was the son of Tyron K. Williams and the late Dreva (Stevens) Williams.
He graduated from South Florence High School, Class of 2009. Following graduation, he attended Clemson University.
Cameron was employed at the 707 Gun Range, as a range safety officer. He was an avid gun enthusiast, who enjoyed target shooting. He loved his family, friends and spending time with his father on the farm, tending to the crops and livestock.
Survivors include his father, Tyron, and stepmother, Stephanie, of Cayce; sister, Conli (Douglas) Stevenson of Lamar; niece, Laynie Stevenson of Lamar; stepsister, Taylor (Michael) Boyd of Grain Valley, Mo.; nephew, Bennett Boyd of Grain Valley, Mo.; stepbrother, Tate Bittiker of Columbia, Mo.; grandmother, Doris Williams of Britton’s Neck; as well as uncles, aunts and cousins.
In addition to his mother Dreva, he was also preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Eldred Williams; and maternal grandparents, Paul and Carrie Hooks.
Cameron’s family will receive friends Sept. 12, from 1 p.m.- 2:30 p.m., in Nebo Baptist Church, 6411 Hwy 908, Britton’s Neck.
Memorials may be made to Nebo Baptist Church, 6411 Hwy 908, Britton’s Neck, SC 29546.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway is serving the family.
