Burke B. Carter
Funeral services for Burke B. Carter, 80, will be held Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. in Oakey’s Vinton Chapel, 627 Hardy Road, Vinton, Va. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Carter passed away Oct. 6.
Born Nov. 20, 1940, he was a son of the late P.B. and Ruby Ayers Carter. He loved playing tennis and golf and making all kinds of music, particularly on one of the many acoustic and electric guitars he owned.
He also avidly enjoyed buying, restoring and driving antique American muscle cars as well as riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Burke loved the beach and ocean, relocating to Myrtle Beach decades ago with his late wife Kathy, where he began a successful career in multiple property management.
He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed a good meal and loved to spend time with his family, friends and neighbors. Burke also had a great sense of humor and was a longtime fan of many comedy programs, including Late Night with David Letterman, Everybody Loves Raymond and The Andy Griffith Show.
Burke attended Good Hope Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Burke was predeceased by Kathleen Lynch Carter, his first wife of 27 years, as well as his siste,r Carrie Carter Farmakis.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Betty Sue Hucks Carter of Conway; two sons, Alan Michael Carter of Falls Church, Va., and Robert Burke Carter of South Carolina; one stepdaughter, Charlene Johnson (Drew) of Raleigh, N.C.; one stepson, Greg McDowell (Sharon) of Hampstead, N.C.; five grandchildren, Matilda Kathleen Nixon Carter, Josephine Ruby Nixon Carter, Helena Christine Nixon Carter, Everett Michael Nixon Carter and Eric Alan Carter; seven stepgrandchildren, Holly Robinson, Eric Clements, Nicholas Johnson, Kyle Johnson (Savannah), Kevin Johnson (Taylor), Matthew McDowell (Nicole), Sarah McDowell; five stepgreat- grandchildren, Isabella Robinson, Marley Robinson, Nathan Johnson, Logan Johnson and Alistair Johnson; two sisters, Lorraine Carter Silvers and Sylvia Carter Austin; and one brother, Winston Carter (Joyce).
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel and Oakey’s Vinton Chapel are in charge of the arrangements.{page:WordSection1;}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.