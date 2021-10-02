Buffie Edge Fowler
Graveside services for Buffie Edge Fowler, 46, will be held Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. in Westside Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jon Johnson officiating.
Mrs. Fowler passed away Oct. 1 in McLeod Loris Hospital from COVID-19.
Born June 1, 1975 in Conway, she was a daughter of Cheryl Squires Harrell and the late David Earl Edge.
She was recently predeceased by her husband, Eric Fowler also from COVID-19.
Buffie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to everyone. She was owner of Cakes by Buffie, and enjoyed cooking for everyone.
She loved spending time with family and friends, baking and going to Disney. Buffie loved her fur babies.
In addition to her mother, Cheryl Squires Harrell, Mrs. Fowler is survived by her children, Ethan Duane Fowler and Ansley Jane Fowler; sister, Bridget Edge; and brother, Brad Harrell (Julie); mother-in-law, Sylvia Fowler; nieces, Lakelyn Graham and Jade Tyler; nephews, Logan Faircloth (Brooke), Landon Graham, Scotty Harrell, Austin Tyler; great-nephews, Gunner Graham and Blayne Staples; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
