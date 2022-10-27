Bryon M Hovermale
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.-A funeral service for Bryon Mitchell Hovermale, 60, will be held Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Hovermale passed away Oct. 24 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Born April 14, 1962 in Fort Morgan, Colo., he was a son of Margaret Glenys Shoupe Hovermale and the late Emery Junior Hovermale.
He was also predeceased by his brother, Leslie Dean Hovermale.
He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him.
Bryon was full of life and never met a stranger. He loved listening to music and playing tennis and guitar.
Mr. Hovermale is survived by his mother, Margaret Hovermale; two brothers, Allen Hovermale (Terri) and Phillip Hovermale (Stephanie); two nephews, Christopher Hovermale and Matthew Hovermale; one niece, Audrey Hovermale; one sister-in- law, Cathy Hovermale; his companion, Rosetta Wolfe, along with many other family and friends that will miss him.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
