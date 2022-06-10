Bryan William Kennedy
Bryan William Kennedy, 35, of Myrtle Beach, formerly from Wappingers Falls, N.Y., passed away suddenly June 7 at his residence.
Bryan was a loving father and a passionate chef, who enjoyed bringing his creative recipes home to his family. Bryan was a diehard Mets and Jets fan and loved to debate anyone who wasn’t!
Bryan was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on March 15, 1987, to Dottiann Brockhausen Howard (Kevin) and Robert Kennedy.
Bryan is survived by his adored daughter, Giana Kennedy; his mother and stepfather, Dottiann and Kevin Howard; his father, Robert Kennedy; his maternal grandparents, George and Joan Brockhausen; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Ashley Kennedy; brother, Brandon Kennedy; sister, Nicole Kennedy; three nieces and a nephew, plus many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
