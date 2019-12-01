MURRELLS INLET—Bruce Wayne Barlie, 72, passed away Nov. 15 at his residence.
He was born in Queens, New York, to the late Albert Barlie and Mary Androne.
He enjoyed the Yankees, concerts, Broadway shows and was a self-appointed movie critic.
Bruce was very generous and loved his family.
He was preceded in death by brother Lee Barlie.
Survivors include son Gregg and wife Alexandra Barlie of Florida; daughter Angela Barlie of New Zealand and fiancée Cindy Delgado Eskra of Murrells Inlet.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.