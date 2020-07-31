MYRTLE BEACH—Bruce L. Chasteen, 96, passed away July 25.
He was born June 2, 1924, in Bromo, Kentucky, son of the late Sherman and Nancy Gatliff Chasteen.
He was predeceased by wife Mildred B. Chasteen in 2018.
He is survived by children Marilyn C. Hester, Stephen M. (Susian) Chasteen, Alan B. (Tina) Chasteen,and Tracy C. (R.J) Kirby; grandchildren Heather Ramsey, Matthew Hester, Christopher Spencer, Kaitlin, Alan Jr., and Krista Chasteen; great-grandchildren Raevyn Ramsey, Nuada Spencer, Chase and Kori Reed and Sawyer Chasteen and brother and sister in-law Joe and Patsy Bolton.
There was a graveside service July 30, at Hillcrest Cemetery with military honors.
