LORIS-Brittany Danielle Norris Gause, 32, passed away May 28. Born April 2, 1990 in Loris, she was the daughter of Wendi Williams Norris, Daniel Norris and his wife Sherrie of Loris. Brittany taught math and English at Loris Middle School and will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched in some special way.
In addition to her parents, Brittany is survived by her two children, Emma and Carter Gause; their father, Jordan Michael Gause; brother, Zac Norris; mother-in-law, Ann Gause; paternal aunts, Lynn N. Hord and her husband Jack, Sarah N. Scott and her husband Tony, Rachel Prince and her husband Shane, and Marie N. Josephs and her husband Trey; maternal aunts and uncles, Michael Williams and his wife Brandi Delcazal, Angie Hodges and her husband Bruce, and Carson Firestone; maternal grandfather, John Williams and his wife Sherry; her best friend, Brianna Gerald; and many loving cousins, friends and extended family.
A memorial visitation was held June 2 in Hardwick Funeral Home.
