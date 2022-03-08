Brian Paul Shanley
Brian P. Shanley, 72, beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather of Conway passed away at his home March 2 surrounded by family.
Brian was born March 4, 1949 in New Haven, Conn.
He received a bachelor’s degree from University of Connecticut and master’s degrees from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Brian had a career in law enforcement at various colleges and universities, finally retiring after twenty-two years as chief of police at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Md.
Always seeking a new experience, Brian traveled all over the world, both solo and with his wife or son. He strove to immerse himself in local culture, always preferring to explore on his own rather than joining an organized tour. Brian especially enjoyed his trips to India, Israel, Japan and Hawaii.
In addition to his family, Brian also loved dogs. He generously donated to local Sheriff’s Departments K-9 units and animal shelters. He often said, “Heaven is where you go to get your dogs back.”
Brian is survived by his wife, Cynthia Loos; son, Brendan Shanley (Shannon Goff); stepdaughters, Katie Neral and Emily Chapman (Lee); and brother, Dennis Shanley (Phyllis).
He is also survived by two granddaughters, Adina and Savannah Chapman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank William Shanley and Doris Margaret (Keeley) Shanley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grand Strand Humane Society, Myrtle Beach, SC or Allegany County Animal Shelter, Cumberland, Md.
Brian’s family extends its sincerest appreciation and thanks to the team of doctors at the Medical University of South Carolina, Digestive Disease Center and Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice Care.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Aloha ‘oe, aloha ‘oe. A hue hou.
Kelvin F. Lewis & Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.