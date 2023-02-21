Brian “Blue” Blouin
A Mass of Christian Burial for Brian “Blue” Blouin, 41, will be held Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. in Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, 1633 Waverly Rodd, Pawleys Island.
Brian “Blue” Blouin of Pawleys Island was gifted to us on Dec. 25, 1981 in Newington, Conn. He bravely lost his battle with ALS, on Feb. 18, two years to the day when he was diagnosed.
Brian’s childhood was filled with explosive adventures, including summers boating, winters skiing, yearly trips to the family farm in Canada and time spent surrounded by family and friends.
Brian graduated from Avon High School in Avon, Conn. He had a strong passion and curiosity for the way things worked. Brian went on to study at Universal Technical Institute and became a talented mechanic. He eventually founded and operated, “Diesel Blue Services,” in Murrells Inlet, where his talents were widely recognized.
Brian was adventurous and daring. He dearly loved life, friends, his family and his furry friends. He loved his Harley and the thrill of the open road, though he never rode too far from those he loved.
Left to cherish Brian’s memory are his adoring parents, Andre & Linda Blouin of Pawleys Island; his Irish twin sister, Natalie of Connecticut; dozens of aunts, uncles and cousins; and more friends than anyone could ever dream of having. All of these friendships grew, because Brian welcomed the world with open arms.
Brian lived more life in his short 41 years, than most people do in a lifetime! While he was taken too soon, he will be remembered forever in the hearts of those he loved.
Brian's family will gather to greet friends Feb. 24, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., in Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Donations in Brian’s name may be made to ALS Association at, www.als.org; or to the charity of one’s choice
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at: www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843) 651-1440 is honored to assist the family.
