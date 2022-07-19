Brett Michael Bookhout
MYRTLE BEACH-Brett Michael Bookhout, 52, passed away July 18.
Born in Myrtle Beach, he was a son of Mike and Linda Bookhout.
Surviving, in addition to his parents of West Union, are one sister, Carin Moore (Ned) of West Union; one niece, Ruby Moore; one nephew, Wyatt Moore; his beloved partner, girlfriend and fiancé', Dayle Grimsley of Murrells Inlet; and several aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel July 21 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be sent to the Grand Strand Humane Society, 3231 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
