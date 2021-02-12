Brent McKenzie
Graveside services for Brent McKenzie, 44, will be held Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. in Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Cook officiating.
Mr. McKenzie went to be with his Lord and Savior Feb. 12.
Born Sept. 18, 1976, he was a son of the Rev. Timothy H. and Deborah A. Stovall McKenzie.
Mr. McKenzie attended The Refuge Church in Conway. He was a loving husband and father that loved his family dearly and was the most caring man in the world. Brent was the owner and operator of McKenzie Custom Cabinets and B&B Cabinets. He enjoyed riding four wheelers and fishing on the Cooper River.
Brent felt a fondness for his communities of Socastee and Aynor where he lived with his wife and children.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brent is survived by his wife, Jessie McKenzie of the home; three daughters, Sara Hooks (Bradley), Hanna McKenzie (Dawson Richardson) and Rebekah McKenzie (Brandon Tiesing); one grandson, Daniel Brent McKenzie; one son, A.J. Jenkins (Cheyenna); two brothers, T.J. McKenzie (Michelle) and Todd McKenzie; one sister, Tammy Litchfield (Lucky); his godmother, Ida Hunkerpiller; and many other extended family and friends that he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Brent’s memory to Conway National Bank, P.O. Box 400 Aynor, SC 29511. All donations will be used for a scholarship at a later date.
Please wear your face mask and practice all social distancing guidelines at the graveside service. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.