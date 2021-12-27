Brenda Winburn Singleton
A memorial service for Brenda Winburn Singleton, 81,
will be held Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. at Oceanside Village Community Center, 2011-2039 Dipper, Surfside Beach.
Mrs. Singleton, of Surfside Beach, passed away peacefully at her home Dec. 22 as the result of a prolonged illness.
She was born Aug. 15, 1940, in Conway.
A graduate of Aynor High School, she had a successful long-term career including positions at Litchfield Realty, bookkeeper at Sun News and Holiday Inn Myrtle Beach, vice president at Camping World of Myrtle Beach, and joint owner of successful and still-thriving commercial cleaning and retail clothing businesses.
Over the years, Brenda enjoyed RV traveling the U.S., each winter visiting her children and grandchildren. She also had a passion for the Gamecocks as a longtime season ticketholder, and was on hand at the Orlando Citrus Bowl with her family to see her football team’s first 11-win season.
She loved listening and dancing to music; her favorite singers included Elvis Presley and Tom Jones.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Orene Winburn; and her sister, Diane Sammons.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Johnny Singleton of Surfside Beach; son, Woody (Susan) Singleton of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla.; daughter Lisa (Tom Beauchamp) Singleton of Scottsdale, Ariz.; grandchildren, Heather (Steve) Rossi of Skaneateles, N.Y., Krystle (Robert) Bayliss of Kissimmee, Fla., Johnny (Jen Eppich) Singleton of Austin, Texas, Mandie (Ryan) Coffey of Dubai, UAE, Chase (Shannon) Raines of St. Cloud, Fla., and Casey Raines of Orlando, Fla. Brenda is also survived by great-grandchildren, Kendall Tillotson, Averie Tillotson, Cambre Coffey, Kate Coffey, Karis Coffey and Everett Bayliss; and her brother, Paul (Hilda) Winburn; and a niece, Hillary Winburn.
Additionally, her devoted caregivers Kyeisha Haynes, Tina Alliman, Brenda Portis and Tiffany Davis were instrumental in creating a truly loving and caring environment for Brenda.
Brenda’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. The legacy of her loving and kind spirit will live on through them. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that you donate to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.