Brenda Todd Small
A graveside service for Brenda Todd Small, 71, will be held Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. in Westside Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Small passed away Nov. 16 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born Aug. 12, 1951 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Don B. Todda and Maebelle Duncan Todd.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Robert L. Small Sr.; sister, Patricia Todd Larrimore; stepsiblings, Ethel Small Watson, Juanita Small Thompson, Lonna Ree Small Brown, Jennillie Small Saranko, Ivadean Todd Bessant, Wilbur “Buddy” Small, Donald Junior Todd, George Small Jr., Betty Jean Todd Brown and Martha Todd Rabon.
Brenda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved watching television and was very passionate about taking care of her grandchildren.
Mrs. Small is survived by her children, Robert Small Jr. (Natira), Jamie Small and William Todd Small (Melissa); siblings, Fred O. Todd and James K. Todd; stepsibling, Emma Lee Todd Cooper; nine grandchildren, Jade, Rozylen, Isaac, Zoee, Evie, Liam, Madisyn, Rylee and Eydie; great-grandchildren, Rowynn, Raymi and Eowyn, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends from noon until 12:45 p.m. before the service at Watson Funeral Services.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
