Brenda M. Parrish
Brenda M. Parrish, 75, passed away June 7 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Thomasville, N.C., a daughter of the late Adam Motley and Lizzie Riggins Motley.
She was also predeceased by a brother, Roger Motley; sister, Edna Childress; and a grandson, Joel Hancock.
Brenda loved her garden and roses. She was a Washington Redskin Football fan.
She is survived by children, Wade (Susan) Parrish, Tammy (Sam) Billingsley and Tonya (Ken) Pearce; brother, David Motley; three grandchildren, Damien, Joshua and Zack; five great-grandchildren, Bryan, Lilian, Kaylynn, Aerith and Illyria, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
No Services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.