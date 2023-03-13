Brenda Long Brown
A Celebration of Life Service for Brenda Long Brown, 61, will be held March 15 at 10 a.m. in Evergreen FWB Church with the Rev. David Stevens officiating.
Mrs. Brown passed away March 12 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born Sept. 29,1961 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Elbert David Long and Elizabeth Skipper Long.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brother, Ronald Long; and sister, Doris Peavy.
Brenda loved spending time with her family, working in her rose garden and serving her Lord and savior at Evergreen FWB Church.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, Harry Brown; children, Harry Brown Jr. (Rebecca) and Christina Spencer (David); brother, Lloyd Long (Bonnie); sisters, Daisy Hearl, Bonnie Todd, Mildred Sessions, Frances Prince, Pamela Holden and Lisa Guyton (Robert); eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
