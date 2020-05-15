SOCASTEE—Brenda Joyce Yaussy, 80, wife of 54 years to the late Theron John Yaussy, went home to be with her Lord on May 9 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Yaussy was born in Miami, Florida, a daughter of the late Louis and June Elizabeth Manon Weber.
Mrs. Yaussy was a 1958 graduate of Miami Edison High School. She was a member of New Covenant Church of God in North Charleston and a former member of the Socastee Church of God in Myrtle Beach.
Mrs. Yaussy was a military wife that raised three amazing children while Dad was away serving his country. She was known as “Granny “ to her grandchildren. She was a very kind and generous person that was always giving to others.
She loved her Lord, her family and was very active in her local church, serving as a Sunday School teacher to all ages, had a singing ministry in the choir, a nursing home ministry and was always praying for others .
Surviving are her children Daniel Yaussy and wife Carolyn of Mt. Pleasant and daughters Gayle Y. Hovey and husband Fred and Elaine A. Gallerani and husband David, all of Summerville; grandchildren Jason Hovey (Shannon), Matthew Hovey (Amanda), Aaron Brigham, Daniel Yaussy Jr., Ashley Clark (Steven), Elizabeth Yaussy, David Hill and Katherine Gallerani and four great grandchildren.
A funeral service was held May 15 at Socastee Church of God. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Socastee Church of God, 4475 Millpond Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or to New Covenant Church of God, 2801 Ashley Phosphate Road, N. Charleston, SC 29418.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.