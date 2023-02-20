Brenda Joyce Frasure
Brenda Joyce Frasure, 79, of Lake Swamp Road, passed away Feb. 17.
Born Jan., 1, 1944, she was a daughter of the late John Herald Long Sr. and Ethel Bland Long.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one sister, Alma Berry.
Ms. Frasure was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Eagles in Tiffin, Ohio, and a member of the Aynor Senior Citizens Center. She is survived by two sons, Robby Frasure (Leslie) and Wilkie Frasure (Charity); six grandchildren, Terina Warren (Mike), Jennifer Frasure, Katie Turvey, Kristen Duncan (Dean), Avery Rabon (Destiny) and Lexi Cox (Justin); 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Don Herald Long and Troy Long; and two sisters, Sharon Bryant and Donna Long. All services will be private.
