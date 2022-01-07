Brenda Joan “Bink” Smith
GALIVANTS FERRY-Funeral Services for Brenda Joan “Bink” Smith, 71, will be held Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Norris Powell officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum.
Ms. Smith passed away Jan. 6 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center following a brief illness and surrounded by her loving family.
Born Feb. 28, 1950 in Marion County, she was the daughter of the late Joe E. Smith Jr. and Flora Jean Ray Smith.
She graduated from Aynor High School in 1968 and then served in the U.S. Air Force. Ms. Smith retired from the Myrtle Beach U.S. Postal Service after 28 years of service as a dedicated employee.
She was a lifelong member of Gethsemane Freewill Baptist of the Pentecostal Faith Church. Ms. Smith was an active member of her communities and served on many committees and helped plan many fundraisers for groups such as the Teamsters and Myrtle Beach Jaycees. She loved her family, friends and animals unconditionally. She was always the life of the party. Ms. Smith spent her retirement on the farm with her great-nieces and nephews and with her neighbors at her Mr. Potato Head Produce Stand.
She also enjoyed spending time traveling to West Virginia with her family. In addition to her parents, Ms. Smith is predeceased by the love of her life, Samuel Hughes; a sister, Diane Squires Floyd; a twin sister, Glenda June Rowell; a nephew, Justin Floyd; and a great-niece, Raylee Joanna Coates.
Surviving Ms. Smith are a sister, Jeanie Smith Reynolds (Anthony) of the home in Galivants Ferry; a brother, Joe E. Smith III (Sherry) of Galivants Ferry; a brother-in-law, O. Coke Floyd Jr. of Columbia; and a beloved nephew, Bill Squires.
Ms. Smith was a loving aunt and second mom to 10 nieces and nephews (and their spouses); 22 great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great- nephew.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID 19 concerns and CDC regulations, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html .
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.