A Celebration of Life for Brenda Jo Hardee Canada, 78, of Loris, will be held June 3 at 2 p.m. in Oak Dale Baptist Church, 1695 Oak Dale Road, Loris,
Miss Brenda passed away May 24.
Born in Loris on Dec. 12, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Hardee and Irene Johnson.
She was raised and educated in Loris, graduating from Loris High School. For many years she was the district manager for Movie Gallery.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph (Linda) Canada, and Joshua (Marsha) Canada; three granddaughters, Brittany, Christina and Caroline; her two sisters, Charlotte Harrelson and Yvonne (Ray) Stanley, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Brenda's favorite times were spent with her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Director Kelvin F. Lewis and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
