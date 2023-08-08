Brenda J. Hopkins
Graveside services for Brenda J. Hopkins, 78, will be held Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Mausoleum, Open Air Chapel with the Rev. Robbin King officiating. Entombment will follow.
Ms. Hopkins passed away Aug. 7, surrounded by her family.
Born Oct. 28, 1944 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Richard Joseph “R.J” Singleton and Mildred Dusenbury Singleton. Ms. Hopkins attended Conway High School and worked for Walmart for more than seventeen years until her retirement. She enjoyed dancing, gardening and flowers and was an avid Clemson football fan.
Ms. Hopkins especially loved her family. Her children and grandchildren were very special to her, and she was very proud of them. She will be missed dearly.
Along with her parents, Ms. Hopkins was predeceased by her brother, Richard Singleton.
Surviving are her three children, Ric Hopkins (Cindy), Sheila Barton (Louis) and Stephen Hopkins; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Barton (Hannah), Madison Thomas (Jack), Olivia Sarvis (Robert), Jacob Barton, Ryan Barton, Brooklyn Hopkins and Jersey Hopkins; and two sisters, Judy Porter (Dale) and Janice Rogers (Dan).
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Union Baptist Church, 2940 Minnick Road, Aynor, SC 29511.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
