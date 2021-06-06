Brenda Faye James
Funeral services for Brenda Faye James, 62,
will be held June 8 at 11 a.m. in Free Worship FWB Church with the Rev. Gregg Cannon, the Rev. Paul Lambert and the Rev. Matthew Tyler officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. James passed away at her home following an extended illness June 5.
Born Aug. 2, 1958 in Conway, she was a daughter of Truitt Hardwick (Grace) and the late Frances Larrimore Parker (A.D).
She was predeceased by her husband, Timmy James.
Brenda affectionately known as Shorty by some, was a dedicated wife and loving mother, grandmother and friend to all. She enjoyed the river and playing the piano. Brenda was a member of South Conway FWB Church.
Mrs. James is survived by her daughter, Bridgette J. Seidhom (Justin); siblings, Truitt Hardwick Jr. (Amy), Steve Hucks (Nancy), Teddy Hucks (Cindy) and Ann Tyler (Shelton); three grandchildren, Walker Dunn, Layna Dunn and Bryson Seidhom, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family would like to send a special thank you to her hospice caregivers.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
