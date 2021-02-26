Brandon Shea Faircloth
A funeral service for Brandon Shea Faircloth, 34, will be held March 1 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Faircloth passed away Feb. 26 at his residence.
Born Oct. 10, 1986, in Conway, he was a son of Ronald and Jackie Hucks Faircloth.
Brandon enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding ATVs.
In addition to his parents, Brandon is survived by his son, Talon Shea Faircloth; fiancé, Brittany Ann Johnson and her children McKenzie and Dalton Williamson; one brother, Timothy Faircloth (Kim); a stepbrother, Ronald Dale Faircloth Jr.; nephews, Matthew Altman and Logan Faircloth, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Due to CDC regulations, social distancing and face masks are required.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
