Bradley Nathan Tyler
Funeral services for Bradley Nathan Tyler, 26, will be held June 10 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Tyler passed away unexpectedly on June 3.
Born March 24, 1995 in Loris, he was a son of Nathan “LD” Tyler and Dorothy “Lisa” Anderson Graham.
Bradley was a loving son, brother, partner and friend. He loved life and lived it to the fullest, making sure everybody around him did also.
He enjoyed singing and dancing and was an avid outdoorsman. Most of all he loved his dad, LD, and spending time with him at Tyler’s Produce.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his partner, Jeremy M. Cudnohowski; siblings, Brenton Kenley Tyler (Kari), Shannon T. McNeill (Robert) and Lora T. Curry; grandmother, Vernell Johnson; aunt, Pamela Anderson; nephew, Layton K. Tyler; fur babies, Dolly, Diva and Maya, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on June 9 in Watson Funeral Services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to help with his funeral expenses.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
