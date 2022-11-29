Bradley Ray Henderson
A funeral service for Bradley Ray Henderson, 31, will be held Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Eddie Hill, Cpl. James Brooks and Henderson’s sister Danielle Bryant officiating.
Mr. Henderson, of Mullins, passed away Nov. 26.
He is the son of James David and Joy Pace Henderson.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Everly Rose Henderson; three sisters, Danielle Paige Bryant (Eric), Roslyn D. Henderson and Brandy Tennille Henderson (Kevin Arnot); maternal grandmother, Dianne N. Pace; paternal grandmother, Evelyn Henderson; many special aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and extended family.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Joe M. Pace; and paternal grandfather, James Preston Henderson.
Mr. Bradley was employed with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office where he was part of the B-Squad. He graduated from Aynor High School in 2009 where he was a member of the football, soccer and weightlifting team.
He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and riding Harleys. Bradley will be remembered as a loving son, father and friend who had the most contagious smile. His most enjoyable time was when he got to spend time with his precious daughter, Everly Rose. T
The family will remain at the funeral home following the service to receive friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Mr. Bradley to The Shriners Hospital of Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road Greenville, SC 29605 or www.lovetotherescue.org
The Henderson family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor, SC 29511. Call (843) 358-5800. Please sign the online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.