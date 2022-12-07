Boyce “Tom” Randal Graham
A graveside service for Boyce “Tom” Randal Graham, 73, will be held Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. in Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Hilburn officiating.
Mr. Tom, husband of Llewlyn Gore Graham, passed away at his residence Dec. 6.
Mr. Tom was born Jan. 6, 1949, son of the late Emory Boyce and Rhonie Johnson Graham. In addition to his parents, Mr. Graham was predeceased by one daughter, Thara Ellyn Graham; and three brothers, Byron Graham, Reece Graham and Weldon Graham. Mr. Tom was a member of Aynor United Methodist Church and a Vietnam War veteran with the U.S. Army. He grew up farming and he enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors and tinkering.
Mr. Tom retired from the Horry County Maintenance Department where he worked in construction. He will be remembered most as being a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather.
Mr. Tom is survived by his wife, Llewlyn Graham; four sons, Chris Graham, Kenyon Graham (Nicole), Carroll Graham and Branyon Graham; seven grandchildren, Kenslie Graham, Sadie Graham, Chloe Graham, Caroline Graham, Coleman Graham, Jayda Graham and Lexie Graham; two brothers, Waldon Graham and Ree Graham; and two sisters, Wilma Ree Pagent and Joyce Hardee.
The family will receive friends at Antioch Baptist Church Fellowship Hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2080 Hwy 129 Galivants Ferry, SC 29544. Please visit the online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com
The Graham family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
