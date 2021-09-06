Bonnie Lou Kline
GALIVANTS FERRY-A Celebration of Life Service for Bonnie Lou Kline, 68, will be held Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Bonnie passed away Sept. 1 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She fought a brave battle for three years after her cancer diagnosis. She was the daughter of the late Dale and Jacqueline “Jackie” Stambaugh and sister to Dan Stambaugh and the late Betty Ann Garland.
Bonnie is survived by her husband and loving partner Robert of 49 years; two daughters, Kate Edelen and her husband John and Robin Frey and her husband Gary; four grandchildren, Zach, Megan, Jake and Sarah.
Bonnie graduated from Spring Grove High and Consolidated School of Business. She retired from York Wall Coverings as credit manager in March of 2018 and moved to South Carolina that same year.
She loved to travel and go on cruises. One of her favorite trips was going to Las Vegas. She loved to gamble and see shows. She enjoyed socializing with family and friends and entertaining them at her home serving all the good food she made. Everyone knew her as a kind and generous person who would always put others before herself. Bonnie loved her children and was very proud of her grandchildren. She will be missed dearly. She is resting in God’s hands free of pain.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a favorite charity in Bonnie’s memory.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
