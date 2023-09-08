Bonnie Lou Dowmont
Bonnie Lou Dowmont, 74, passed away Sept. 7 in Conway Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 23, 1949 in Glenns Falls, NY, she was a daughter of the late Lou and Jean Traux Dexter.
Mrs. Dowmont is survived by her husband, John Dowmont; son, Scott Dowmont; siblings, Darlene “Micky” Carpenter, Vicky Reed, Craig Dexter and Matt Dexter, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.