Bonnie J. Hucks
Funeral services for Bonnie J. Hucks, 79, were held Oct. 4 in Conway Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Phillip Cannon and the Rev. Raymond Haselden officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Hucks, widow of Floyd Hucks Jr., of Reta Street, passed away Sept. 30 at her residence.
Born Aug. 14, 1943 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Virginia Barnhill Jordan. She was an active lifelong member of Conway Free Will Baptist Church, was active in the Horry County Historical Society and loved researching her family genealogy. She retired from the Horry County School District where she was a librarian at Conway High School. Mrs. Hucks loved to travel, spend time with her family and sing with her church family. She was predeceased by a sister, Gertrude Larrimore and her special companion, Jerry Richardson.
Surviving are three children, F. Wayne Hucks, Russell D. Hucks (Debbie) and Tamara Hucks; seven grandchildren, Rebecca Hucks, Jarrett Hucks (Annie), Jillian Richardson (Will), Nicolaos Spirakis, Jordan Spirakis, John Spirakis and Chris Emmons; four great-grandchildren, Diana Hucks, Judah Hucks, Justin Emmons and Haidyn Emmons; two sisters, Martha Hubbard and Tangie Weitzman (Robert); many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family; and her special caregiver, Bilquenetta Stanley.
Memorials may be made to Conway Free Will Baptist Church, 1807 Fourth Ave., Conway, SC 29527.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
