MURRELLS INLET—Bonnie Atkinson Ray, 72, passed away on March 20 at NHC Healthcare in Murrells Inlet with her family by her side.
Bonnie was born in Mullins to the late Nell and Hugh Atkinson.
She is survived by daughter Shea Marcinak and husband Chad of Awendaw; son Kip Ray of North Myrtle Beach; significant other Jimmy Henderson of North Myrtle Beach; brother Kenny Atkinson (Robee) of Mullins and grandchildren Tanner and Daisy Marcinak.
At a young age, Bonnie participated in beauty pageants which led her to the Miss South Carolina pageant in 1965. Since her passion was helping others, she became a registered nurse.
She married Ronald Ray of Tabor City, North Carolina, had two children and lived in Florence for more than 20 years. They were members of Calvary Baptist Church.
Bonnie later moved to Little River and continued her career as a registered nurse and retired after 40 years.
She enjoyed the beach, the S.C. state dance, the shag, and listening to beach music.
Bonnie was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who never met a stranger. Her infectious smile will never be forgotten.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful nurses and caretakers of Crescent Hospice and NHC Healthcare of Garden City who took care of Bonnie and her family during her illness.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
