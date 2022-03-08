Bonita Rabon
Graveside services for Bonita Rabon, 65, will be held March 10 at 11 a.m. in Red Hill Memorial Gardens in Mullins, with the Rev. Jamie Montgomery officiating.
Mrs. Rabon, wife of Ray Rabon, passed away March 7 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Born Sept. 20, 1956, she was a daughter of Margaret Alford Barfield and the late Fred William Barfield Jr.
She was also predeceased by one sister, Lorita Parker; and one brother, Darrell Barfield.
Mrs. Bonita was co-owner of Rabon’s Cabinetry and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Bonita is survived by two sons, Jimmy Rabon (Jennifer) and Keith Rabon (Sheila); six grandchildren, Christian Harper, Justin Rabon, Gage Rabon, Heidi Rabon, Preston Bagwell and Courtney West; and one sister, Rosita King.
Visitation will be held from March 9 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
The Rabon family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
