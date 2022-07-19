Bonita C. “Bonnie” Godsey
Bonita C. “Bonnie” Godsey, 73, wife of Tony Godsey Sr. passed away July 18 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born Sept. 13, 1948, Mrs. Godsey was a daughter of the late Quentin and Corine Johnson Cook.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Godsey was predeceased by one sister, Shelby Jean Cook; and two brothers, Truluck and John Cook.
She has been a lifelong member of Faith Baptist Church in Aynor and retired from the Horry County School District.
In addition to her husband of the home, Mrs. Godsey is survived by one son, Tony Godsey Jr. (Page); one daughter, Laura G. Jordan (Benjamin); three grandchildren, Cori See (Nick), Tony Godsey III (Sara) and Emme Godsey; three great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Nash and Nate See; two sisters, Fay Berry and Lib Ward; and two brothers, Raymond and Robert Cook.
All services will be private. Please feel free to visit with the family and friends at Mr. Tony and Mrs. Bonnie’s home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Faith Baptist Church, P.O. Box 117 Aynor, SC 29511. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
