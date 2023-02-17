Bobby Zell Randolph
NICHOLS-Graveside services for Bobby Zell Randolph, 80, will be held Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. in Johnson Cemetery in Galivants Ferry with the Rev. Randy Hilburn officiating.
Mr. Randolph passed away Feb. 15.
Born in Darlington, Mr. Randolph was a son of the late James Buddy and Wilma Allene McCoy Randolph.
He was predeceased by his wife, Rosa Lee Randolph; a grandchild, Holly Sawyer; and his siblings, Dorothy Hughes, James Randolph, Dallas Randolph and Janelle Lilly.
Mr. Randolph was an avid fisherman and loved to work on boats and boat motors. Prior to retirement, he was a plumber.
Surviving are three daughters, Tammy Randolph of Aynor, Bobbie Jean Edwards of Moncks Corner and Libby Heatley of Cross; four sons, Christopher Randolph (Christina) of Aynor, Daniel Randolph (Donna) of Nichols, James Virgil Randolph and Bobby Richard Randolph of Moncks Corner; 11 grandchildren, Donovan Randolph, Cheyenne Tindall, Madison Randolph, Logan Randolph, Fisher Randolph, Joey Edwards, Leeann Navarro, David Heatley, Michael Smelzer, Elizabeth June Randolph and Bobby Ray Randolph; five great-grandchildren, Rylee Causey, Paisley Randolph, Eloise Rose Randolph, Amelia Grace Doucette and Mackenzie Dawn Randolph.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Feb. 17 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.