Bobby Wayne Cook
Funeral services for Bobby Wayne Cook, 54, will be held Sept. 28 at noon in the Aynor Church of God with the Rev. Perry Wayne Deal officiating. Burial will follow in the Cook Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
Mr. Cook, husband of Grace Cook, passed away Sept 25 in McLeod Regional Medical Center following complications of COVID. Born Nov. 18, 1966, he was a son of Mildred Johnson Cook and the late Edmound Leo Cook.
In addition to his father, Mr. Cook was predeceased by one daughter, Asheley Turbeville; four brothers, Gordon, William, Edmound and John Cook; and one sister, Mildred Ann Cook.
Mr. Cook will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved all his family dearly. He never missed an opportunity to testify or talk about his Lord and Savior. Mr. Cook loved fishing and had a servant’s heart always giving and helping others. In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Cook is survived by two daughters, Tiffany Cook Joyner (Jonathan) and Jessica Nicole Reason (Cody); five grandchildren, Annelise Marie Joyner, Kingston Ryver Reason, Colin Harrelson, Kamran Harrelson and Caleb Harrelson; one brother, Monroe Cook; and one sister, Shelby Faircloth. The family requests that everyone please wear a mask and social distance per CDC guidelines. Sign an online guest book at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mr. Cook and his family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.