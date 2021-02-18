Robert Vernon Snyder
ANDREWS-Robert Vernon “Bobby” Snyder, 55, passed away Feb. 14 at his residence.
He was born Oct. 22, 1965, in Cherry Hill, N.J., a son of Beverly Burden Snyder and the late George H. Snyder III.
Bobby enjoyed fishing and shrimping.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Snyder is survived by his wife, Debra Snyder; children, John R. Snyder and Kristina Blood (Jennifer Mason); two grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, Conway is serving the family.
