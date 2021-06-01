Robert “Bobby” Wade Parks
Funeral services for Robert Wade “Bobby” Parks, 63, will be held June 4 at 3 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mack Hutson officiating. Committal services will be private.
Mr. Parks passed away May 30 at his home.
Born on July 19, 1957 in Loris, he was the son of Barbara Jean Holt Brecht and the late Fields Jackson Parks Sr. Mr. Parks was the co-owner of Parks Auto Brokers with his brother for the past thirty-five years. He was an avid fisherman and visited Bass Pro Shop every Sunday afternoon.
He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, fishing and riding his jet ski on the Waccamaw River, and he loved NASCAR.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara Jean Holt Brecht of Conway; brother, Michael David Parks and his wife Ann of Conway; two nephews, Clint Parks and his wife Lauren of Murrells Inlet and Taylor Parks of Conway; one niece, Christiane Mills of Murrells Inlet; and three grandnieces, Delaney Parks, Poppy Lynn Parks and Kennedi Parks.
In addition to his father, Mr. Parks was predeceased by his brother, Fields Jackson Parks Jr.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday at Hardwick Funeral Home. Please sign Mr. Parks’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
