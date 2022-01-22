Bobby Gene Coats
LORIS-Funeral services for Bobby Gene Coats, 85, will be held Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church with the Rev. Perry Jones, the Rev. Rocky Gregory and the Rev. Mark George officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Coats passed away Jan. 20.
Born in Loris, he was a son of the late Ethel and Monette Gaskins Coats. Mrs. Coats passed away shortly after the birth of their son. He was a member of Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher.
Mr. Coats was predeceased by a brother, Charles Coats; and his mother, Violet Johnson Coats. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Mr. Coats was the co-owner and operator of This, That, and More Antiques in Loris.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by Standard Commercial Tobacco Company, and he was a farmer. He was past president of United Farmers Organization and a former member of the Loris Jaycees.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Geraldine Crouch Coats of Loris; two sons, Nelson Wayne Coats (Sandi) and Dennis Gene Coats (Brenda) of Loris; one daughter, Theresa "Terry" Coats Cox (Robert F. Cox Jr.) of Shallotte, N.C.; six grandchildren, Amanda Gail Coats, Stacey Leigh King (Duston H. King), Wesley Gene Coats (Tanya), Jesse O'Neil Coats (Terra), Robert Austin Cox (Hannah) and Samuel Ethan Cox (Madeline); two great-grandchildren, McKensey King and Robert Walin Cox; two sisters, Joyce Leasure (Larry) of Florence and Margaret Chandler (Terry) of Conway.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. in the church sanctuary prior to the service.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
