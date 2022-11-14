Bobby Gene Cannon
Graveside services for Bobby Gene Cannon, 92, were held Nov. 12 at Hillcrest Mausoleum with the Rev. Tommy Rowe officiating.
Mrs. Cannon passed away Nov. 9 at her residence.
Born July 13, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Troy and Waleen Altman Rogers. Mrs. Cannon was a member of First Baptist Church in Conway.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Jimmy Rogers, Charles Rogers and Will Rogers.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Henry Tucker Cannon; a son, Thomas A. Rowe (Cindy) of Conway; two daughters, Susan Fowler (Bobby) of Wilmington, N.C., and Sandra Cannon Brehn of Pawleys Island; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Agape Hospice, especially Mrs. Cannon’s caretaker, Terry Carotti.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
