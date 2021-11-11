Bobby E. Edwards
Bobby Edwards, 89, of Myrtle Beach died unexpectedly Nov. 7 in McLeod Health Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
Bobby was born Jan. 17, 1932 in Davie County. He graduated from Cooleemee High School and joined the Navy in June of 1951. He received the good conduct medal, Korean Medal, United Nations Medal and the National Defense Medal.
He graduated from Appalachian State with a master’s degree in education. He was in Who’s Who in America while in college. He was a high school teacher in Monroe, N.C., and retired in 1993 to North Myrtle Beach.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, Edna Gatton Edwards; father, Johnnie Odell Edwards; sisters, Helen Hege and Dorothy Adkins; brothers, Lester R. Edwards and Chester G. Edwards.
He is survived by his sister, Bren Gibson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
