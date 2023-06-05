Bobbie Jean “B.J.” Turner Mishoe
LANCASTER-A celebration of life service for Bobbie Jean “B.J.” Turner Mishoe, 64, will be held June 5 at 3 p.m. in The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by her beloved brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Long.
Bobbie Jean passed away peacefully June 1 at her home.
Born Aug. 30, 1958, in Lancaster, she was the fifth of seven children born to Robert D. and Jean Turner of the Elgin community.
B.J. was a graduate of Lancaster High School and the University of South Carolina. After beginning her career as an Employee Assistance Program Developer for Counseling Services of Lancaster, she moved to Florence where she continued her work developing employee assistance program benefits for more than 10,000 employees in that county. After marriage to her late husband, Clifford Lyle Mishoe, of Conway, she moved to Conway and started a family.
Other work included partnering in her own business as co-owner of Steel Magnolias at the Coast, a Women’s Aerobic and Fitness Studio in Conway, where she acted as instructor and clinical massage therapist. B.J. continued her work in massage therapy for 17 years before retiring.
She also volunteered at the Lancaster County Animal Shelter for many years, and she was instrumental in starting the county’s webpage featuring the many lost and found animals that were housed there. The exposure helped many animals reunite with their owners or to be adopted by a new owner.
B.J. also was instrumental in starting the first spay and neuter program in Lancaster County, all run by volunteers who devoted their time, money and energy to making the program run smoothly.
She was an animal lover and housed rescue animals, some that she ended up keeping -- her beloved fur babies, Rusty, Blackjack and Kiki.
B.J. is survived by her daughter, Lauren Christine Mishoe of Bellingham, Wash.; her siblings, Janie T. Long (Robert) of Columbia, Peggy T. Little (Donnie) of Lancaster, Terry Turner (Robin) of Lancaster and Eleanor T. Davis (Danny) of Sharon; and her beloved family in England.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Carol T. Parker; and her brother, Lt. Col. Donald G. Turner, USMC (ret).
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m., prior to the service at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, B.J. requested that any memorials be made to Lancaster County Society for Prevention of Animal Cruelty (LSPCA), PO Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721 in her memory.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of B.J. Mishoe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.