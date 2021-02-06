William E. Boatwright
Graveside services for William E. Boatwright, 89, will be held Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. in Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Altman officiating.
Mr. Boatwright passed away Feb. 5.
Born June 11, 1931, in Marion, he was the son of the late Willie Blue Boatwright and Rosalee Brown Boatwright. Mr. Boatwright was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and also a member of the Masons. He was a member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church, where he was an active member and deacon for many years. Mr. Boatwright enjoyed fishing with his family and friends.
Along with his parents, Mr. Boatwright was predeceased by his wife, Leona Register Boatwright; and two sisters, Carolyn Reed and Bobbi Jean Morris.
Surviving are one son, Richard E. Boatwright of Myrtle Beach; one daughter, Susan B. Ray of Conway; four grandsons, Ryan, Kyle, Brandon and Justin; and many great-grandchildren.
Mr. Boatwright is also survived by one brother, Donald Boatwright of Myrtle Beach; and one sister, Nancy Herndon of Myrtle Beach.
Memorial donations may be made to Tilly Swamp Baptist Church, 4619 S.C. 90, Conway 29526 or Homestead Hospice, 215 Ronnie Court, Unit D, Myrtle Beach 29579.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
