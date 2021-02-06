Emil Blake Josephs
GREENWOOD-Emil Blake Josephs, 42, passed away Feb. 2 in Greenwood.
Blake was born August 17, 1978, in Myrtle Beach. He worked as a cook, was of the Christian faith, and was a loving son, brother and uncle.
Survivors include his father, William Vincent “Bill” Josephs Jr. and wife Dru of Loris; his mother, Emilie Bozanek Josephs of Loris; two brothers, Trey Josephs and his wife Marie of Loris and Mark Josephs and his wife Shannon of Myrtle Beach; nieces and nephews, Hannah, Vincent, Matthew, Brock and Blair Josephs; aunt, Nancy Seal and her husband Julian of Summerville; and many loving extended family members.
Memorial services will be private. The family requests that memorials be made to the Loris First Presbyterian Church, Upward Program, P.. Box 425, Loris 29569.
Please sign Mr. Josephs’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
