Blake Anthony Thompkins
A graveside service for Blake Anthony Thompkins, 28, will be held Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. in Ocean Woods Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Hayes officiating.
Mr. Thompkins passed away Jan. 19. Born June 17, 1994 in Conway, he was a son of George “Andy” Thompkins and Tina Robertson Thompkins.
He was predeceased by a sister, Senka Mosier.
Blake was a loving son and brother. He enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Thompkins is survived by his parents, Mema, Cynthia Thompkins; one sister, Nicole Mosier, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
