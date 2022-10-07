Billy Wayne Small
LORIS-A memorial service for Billy Wayne Small, 83, will be held Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel. Private committal services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Small passed away Oct. 4 in Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, N.C.
Born April 16, 1939 in Loris, he was the son of the late Alton Charlie Small and the late Lillie Mae Ethridge Small. Mr. Small worked as a supervisor for Columbia Supply until his retirement and was a longtime active member of Dogwood Hill Baptist Church.
Throughout the years he served his church and community in many capacities as a deacon, operating the food bank at the church for more than ten years with the help of his wife Jean, and helping his friends and neighbors whenever needed.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-three years, Jean Gore Small; one son, Chrystle “Chris” Wayne Small and wife Julie of Jasper, Tenn.; one daughter, Felisa Small Norris and husband Ryan of Leland, N.C.; six grandchildren, Josh Jones, Grayson Jones, Lillie Small, Gabe Small, Meagan Norris and Keith Norris; three sisters, Betty Lou Birchmore-Woods and husband Brice of Florence, Joanne Shelley of Lexington and Judy Johnson and husband David of Duncan.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Small was predeceased by his brother, Alton “Eddie” Edwin Small; and two sisters, Mary Frances Williamson and Donna Faye Shelley.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at Hardwick Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28401, or online at: www.lifecare.org/donate. Please sign Mr. Small’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.