Billy Watts
Billy Watts, 89, passed away Sept. 22 at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and daughter.
Born Nov. 5, 1931 in Wayne County, W.Va., he was a son of the late Fannie Mae Watts.
Billy was a member of Masonic Lodge 381 for more than fifty years and a member of the Scottish Rite Lodge 89. During the Korean War he served in the US Navy. In addition to being a mechanic, he enjoyed fishing and shrimping, but most of all he enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest.
Mr. Watts is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Gloria Jean Martin Watts; daughter, Bethany Maynard; and special cousin, David Staley, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Due to COVID-19 a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
