Billy Roy Goude
Funeral services for Billy Roy Goude, 85, will be held
Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Allan Goodman officiating.
Burial will follow in Evergreen FWB Church Cemetery.
Mr. Goude passed away Feb. 10 in Conway Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 23, 1937 in Horry County, he was a son of the late JD and Lorraine Stanley Goude.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Wesley Brian Goude; and siblings, Donald Goude and Martha Ann Sarvis.
Billy enjoyed fishing and car racing, and he was a great jokester.
Mr. Goude is survived by his wife, Scottie Rae Thompson Goude; children, Billy Wayne Goude (Nancy), Frankie Goude (Vivis) and Karen Causey; seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
